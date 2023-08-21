“When customers think of sushi, we want them to think of Kroger,” said Stuart Aitken, chief merchant and marketing officer at Kroger. It apparently worked, as Kroger (Fry's, Ralph's, etc) is the biggest sushi seller in the US. How they go there is with fresh sushi and regional tastes and testing. Now, that's not groundbreaking thinking (we all know about doing a/b testing for emails and landing pages), but it has been interesting to watch Kroger put in sushi chefs into various stores, having sit down counters and all the choices in the fridges right there. https://buff.ly/44kgBTa
