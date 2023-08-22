When you're torn between smart marketing and wondering if we're selling out children. A smart move by Kraft Heinz to get Lunchables into school lunches and possibly helpful for smaller school districts giving students more options. I went to a school that had no hot lunch, so everyone brownbagged it (and had to be Kosher, so this wouldn't work anyway). When I switched to public school, it seemed like no one ate anything healthy (it seemed like a lot of fries). At least this is a somewhat healthier meal. https://buff.ly/3skXPhx
