A quick look at how Cisco is activating its employees as influencers to help with recruiting and more on LinkedIn. I was lucky enough to work with Cisco on blogs, SecondLife activation (hey, we had a cool island for CES that showed the connected home) and more. This isn't a surprising move, as the company is forward-thinking in social in the past (granted, it's been a few years). But LinkedIn and activating employees is a strategy more companies should embrace. https://buff.ly/3KAE8sg
