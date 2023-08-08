Watching newspapers and publications rush to give more and more away, while cutting staff and making the product less worth our time and money, this line in the Consumer Reports publisher's obit hits true. “It’s also important to recognize that Rhoda was one of the first modern-day publishers who believed that people would pay for content they considered valuable — you didn’t have to give it away, or undervalue it.” Besides having the best chocolate chip cookie recipe I've ever found, working with CR reporters and editors was always great. It was straight-forward reviews, and if the company had confidence in the product, there was no issue. And yes, I told most of them the chocolate chip cookie recipe story. There IS a lot of media to subscribe to nowadays, and it does get expensive. But so does streaming media, and at some point, it's important to support the sites and journalists you read. https://buff.ly/3s2rwnd
via Buffer
Comments