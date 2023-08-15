So a few good things did come out of the pandemic, like people realizing they need to wash their hands more and people learning to cover their mouths when they cough. Another good thing, less tolerance for fake or bad medical advice. Looks like critical thinking and critical reading (was I the only one that had classes in that in middle school??) are coming back, and less tolerance for snakeoil. As for those screaming freedom of speech, go learn the laws. https://buff.ly/47Afz8I
