Lots of credit to Ryan Reynolds for continuing to do PSAs on colon cancer and prevention. Bigger kudos to Terry Crews for being able to stay in character post-procedure when he must have been high as a kite. This follows the Reynolds colonoscopy and the Rob McElhenney colonoscopy (or the bet between the two) but all highlights the need for checkups and the importance there. It's a PSA that reaches people in a fun way, highlights issues, and hopefully gets people in the door. It does remind me that when Katie Couric did her colonoscopy on the Today show back in 2000 and the uptick in appointments. https://buff.ly/3rSOTzE
