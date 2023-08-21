If you take a step back, you can look at Threads as a real-time experiment in launching and iterating a product with features and services that people are wanting. It really has been fascinating to watch both as a consumer/user and as a PR person watching people lose their shit and wondering if they've worked in tech or at a startup. "It's Meta, they have tons of money, this should have happened immediately..." is pretty much every comment I've read about hashtags, search being better, web-based option, accessibility, and more that I'm too tired / disinterested to remember. But hey, web is coming soon (likely this week). https://buff.ly/3QQMgIW
