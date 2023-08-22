I love Wirecutter but it's interesting to think about how old it is now, the transitions it and the web itself have gone through, and how people get recommendations nowadays. Back in the day, with any consumer electronics I worked on, we had a robust (based on team-size) review program. And even going back to when I started in PR, we had influencers included in the review program (industry analysts, review sites, enthusiast sites) that predate influencer relations. But what this says to me is that those programs need to expand more to include those people that are being sought out for their insight. And while I have issues with influencer programs as reviews (how honest are the influencers being if it's paid), that is another layer in the process. https://buff.ly/44fcUhK
