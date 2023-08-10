An interesting quandary for Zoom. As a company, you want remote work to be the new standard but then you go and want people back in your office 2x a week (so yes, hybrid) if they're 50 miles near an office (which, sorry, is a LONG commute). It's also a twofer. You have this message out to the public that you're bringing back people to the office (yes, just 2 days) so now you also have the internal communications challenge on selling it to the employees. And based on the article, it went over like a brick. https://buff.ly/3QvGpbT
via Buffer
