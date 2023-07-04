Who knew there was an origin story for the Nathan's hot dog eating contest? I just thought it was part of that whole competitive eating thing (which is so odd to me) that took off because Coney Island and the Fourth of July (it just seemed to go together like Americana). The story is that the story was invented by two PR people to help generate interest in the contest itself which likely did drive the interest to what we have today (including the contest being on TV and there actually being a whole competitive eating industry). Now do I condone the lie? Nope but I do embrace the embellishment. There are a lot of origin stories for companies I've heard over the year that turned out to be slightly embellished to make for a better story. And sometimes that's all we have to go with finding that better story to differentiate from the competitors. https://buff.ly/3CZ99BP
