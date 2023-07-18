To go from 400 employees down to ~50 really highlights the ebb and flow (or highs and lows) of being a pandemic darling. During the pandemic, we all wanted to send or get a Cameo and probably did. Now that most of us see people in person, maybe the allure is gone and we can instead wish people a happy birthday with a cake (I like cake, I recommend you send me Bill Knapp's cakes from Michigan with a Cameo of my favorite hockey player). Does make for an interesting PR and marketing challenge, how do you get people to come back. I've used Cameo, have a login/password and can't think of any email marketing the whole time (unless I unsubscribed without realizing it). That seems a low-hanging fruit to get people to think of quick Cameos for friends/family that aren't in the same city. https://buff.ly/3Ok3HA0
