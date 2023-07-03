Stories like these fascinate me (and it's not the only one). A few outlets over the years have noted the uptick in psychedelics and other drugs the party scene in tech the new movement for funding for microdosing. It really reminds me of the stories around legalization (first medical then recreational) of marijuana. It's a very narrow lens being used for the stories seems to ignore that a lot of this is illegal right now and that it is POC that have been given the short stick when it comes to the legal system (and the economic system when it's all legal). https://buff.ly/441fd8K
via Buffer
Comments