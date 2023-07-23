Remember the end of Mr. Mom? Yes, it's great movie with Teri Garr and Michael Keaton, where the wife goes back to work at an advertising firm while the husband gets laid off from the auto industry. The movie took place during the 1980s recession, and the end TV commercial at the end of the film is when the tuna fish CEO lowers prices to help out the American family. Yes, unrealistic but one of those things that you would hope would happen in a boardroom that during a recession or weird economic times, they maybe think of the customer and their budgets. Pepsi, well Pepsi decided to go in the exact opposite direction and are damned proud of themselves. They are continuing to raise prices on their snacks to see what the breaking point is for most American budgets. And then proudly talk about how big the profits were this quarter and yay them for continuing to raise prices. While this is in business press, so of course it should be applauded, in theory we could hope that this spreads amongst consumers who take umbrage with how proud Pepsi is and stops buying the snacks. https://buff.ly/3QaM2MC
