Reddit seems like one of those companies that likes to shoot itself in the foot every few years. The latest is a weird shift in philosophies -- emulating the dick CEO -- and it's coming back to bite Reddit in the butt. One of its best-known subreddits had its moderators walk away and they'll no longer help celebrities/companies arrange AMAs. For a company that's literally just built on community to have the community push back and go on strikes/make subreddits private is a good way to make sure any impending IPO less successful (or even likely). https://buff.ly/449AEVp
via Buffer
