Once the greatest thing about Twitter for power-users it seems that Tweetdeck continues its slow march toward something - death or abandonment I guess. Tweetdeck was my go-to for conferences and events if I was working them as it kept everything in organized columns and I could track everything in one window. I still login if I'm tracking things and want to be able to see a bunch of columns at once but I admit I don't use it as much as I used to (and probably should default to it but I'm a bit meh on Twitter overall). Its death started when Twitter bought them but it really is a great example of how Twitter has treated its users as part of the product and an afterthought. https://buff.ly/3PF7zfW
via Buffer
Comments