I miss the days of fact-checkers and when media wasn't a 24/7 animal that needed to be fed all the time. Likely someone would have caught a made up quote -- yes I'm sure the HHS secretary referenced his big butt as if he were Sir Mixalot. But I also get the sense that FOX while deleting the story had a little bit of revenge fun by keeping the reporter's name and Twitter account on the page. But makes me wonder what they are teaching at the paper and journalism school at Hillsdale. https://buff.ly/3XKWnAq
via Buffer
Comments