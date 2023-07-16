I always find my way to the NYT obits (they always have interesting ones). The man that made Parade the weekend read for most families ... it really goes back to that era where print was king. It's interesting and mind-blowing to think about, how far the reach was for Parade magazine -- from the obit "by 1998, Parade was distributed in some 330 newspapers, giving it a circulation of 37.5 million". Now, it's not even in print and not distributed in the Sunday paper (I can't think of the last time I've bought one of those), but is only online. It really goes to how much has changed. There's really nothing in print that has the type of reach the magazine used to, and while I can think of news channels that might hit the same demographic ... I don't want to, because that also talks about how much more divisive stuff has become. But, when I started my career, people thought I was nuts focusing on Parade because it wasn't hip, it wasn't online and digital (especially during the dotcom era). But I focused on such publications because I knew the people reading it where the potential customers that I needed to reach. So a long-winded point that audience matters, and too often communications and PR gets caught up in the cool and hot and forgets to ask "is this even the right audience??". At least we're not advertising that's only focused on awards (but pretends it cares about the consumer). https://buff.ly/3PVN7Yv
via Buffer
Comments