Even though it seems like social media has been around for so long, let's be honest: the original years were such the wild west, we were likely al breaking laws that we didn't realize we were breaking. Great interview with fellow SMCLA board member, Rob Freund, pointing out that those things we all do are likely going to get us in trouble on social. A good time to take that minute and read and see what you might need to be fixing. Trust me, I've seen worse than the examples. https://buff.ly/3PYDWqk
via Buffer
