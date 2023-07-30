Anyone see "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" -- it's a real mood bringer (as in down) but why does this all remind me of the sponsored dances? We've reached a point in social media and the economy that people get paid to do dangerous things and we just watch. I'd say that the platforms have a responsibility but they likely legally don't (that's different than an ethical responsibility, but corporations are usually amoral). But the creators should have their own compass to do what they want to do, and realize the risks there. But it's the brands that get dragged -- I'm sure Four Loko wasn't expecting a "you caused a death because you (allegedly) sponsor a TikTok creator who paid another to chug" story for the week. Does make me wonder when better marketing and advertising guidelines for alcohol and other adult products are going to start appearing. https://buff.ly/477WWIR
