A mindblowing article about a magazine that's backed by ... well, not really sure how to describe the organization, but the magazine (which has gone through a rename) presents itself as real media and reaches out to entrepreneurs in the UK to be the cover stories (or stories). Except, it then turns into pay-for-play -- that's when a PR firm or person would just walk away, knowing that it's likely not worth it -- but even worse, it was pay for being scammed as the articles/issues never happened. It's sad that these entrepreneurs got screwed. Throughout my career, I've had companies reach out for "profiles" of executives but you can tell that it's pay-for-play just by the way it's written. And 99.9 percent of the time, it's not even worth the time to respond because it's pay-for-play publications no one ever sees, or it's some weird Florida-based production house (it's ALWAYS Florida) for shows that are hosted by used-to-be-famous people and air at like 3 am. It's just not worth it. https://buff.ly/3NTxBtt
