A look at the top 100 PR users (based on some algorithm from Qwoted that are using Qwoted). But it's a good look into who is using the service, and what type of stories they might be getting out of the service. Profnet or HARO 2.0? Profnet seems to be more a thing of the past, and HARO is a bad shadow of itself since it was acquired (come to think of it, I think they're both Cision). PR and reporters need a service that can help connect with the continued shrinking of outlets, the continued growth of freelancers and while we all have our connections, we can always use more. https://buff.ly/46V5piC
via Buffer
Comments