While this seems to be a common story with startups as of late -- the fake numbers the issues with leadership -- what's troubling to me is how the users of the app itself might have been affected. Think about it. Here's an app that pushes in real life experiences trying to get people to get out and meet people in the meat world. But 95 percent of the user base was actually bots (reminds me of the early chat rooms actually). So you're on the site trying to meet people to get out post-pandemic and get some mental health ... and you're being ghosted because you're not actually engaging with people. It's easy to focus on just the bad actor the fake bots but when we talk about these startups and companies it's easy to forget about the workers and the users that are the ones that are hurt the most. https://buff.ly/435QZsW
