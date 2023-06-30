PR will lose Social Media to Advertising Because of Sex Okay, not necessarily sex - but advertising does know how to make mundane things sexy. And, at times, social media can …

Slave to Technology If you read my blog, you notice a trend: I often talk about what public relations needs to do, and how it needs to chan…

Twitteriocy Twitter idiocy. Or Twitteriocy (I'm coining a term- run with it). It's what we are beginning to see on Twitter …

I Don't Do SXSWi The past week, I've had a ton of people assume I'm going to SXSWi. Note that I'm using i, not SXSW - for …