Technology is really cyclical especially when it comes to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. We keep hearing that SF/SV is dead and done -- and let's be honest San Francisco has a lot of issues right now that need to be fixed -- but technology keeps bringing new people back to the area as it's still the heart (brain?) of technology. And every few years we read about new areas trying to stake a claim as the new tech boom area (Silicon Prairie is a favorite of mine) but it all seems to come back to the Bay Area. And with the new AI boom it seems like people are moving back to the area because that's where things are happening (to paraphrase a bunch of the quotes). https://buff.ly/3Nju7BC
via Buffer
Comments