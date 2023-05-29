This story was blowing up in the music journalism world on Twitter last week; the TLDR of it is that a Forbes contributor was working with a music publicist for a softball story on the musician - to the point that the publicist had final approval of the copy. Now, this is different than fact checking. I used to love getting the fact checking phone calls (both from large business publications and technology/trade press) and then try to charm the fact checker to see if the overall story was good or bad. I think I'd usually say (to a laugh) "okay, do I need to pack up my office or am I good for another week?" While this looks bad for Forbes (again), and hurts other journalists a lot of what I've seen written has ignored the publicity firm. Are they not too culpable, or is this common enough for the publicity side of PR and communications? I mean, yes, we'd all love slam dunks but if we devalue media this much, do the hits matter since the readership disappears? https://buff.ly/43AfeQD
