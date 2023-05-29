An interesting look at how different generations at work -- Boomers, Gen X, Gen Z and Millennials are looking at AI in the workplace, if they're experimenting with it and what it might mean for their jobs. One thing that is interesting is that people would trade off AI doing automation for a 4-day workweek and lower pay. That seems like something that would best be characterized as "be careful what you wish for" as you make that trade off, I'm sure corporations would take deeper cuts. https://buff.ly/45A0OBG
