An interesting analogy to all the web3/crypto pundits (or influencers) that also jumped ship and are now all-in on AI and how that is the future of technology. There's a lesson here for communications and social media: first mover might have that advantage for being, well, first on social and punditry embracing whatever is next, but it's a bet that those people often lose and have to rush to the next hot thing to be ahead of others to sell some snakeoil. Slow and steady, testing it privately and seeing what business operations and programs could be done with the technology? That works better for everyone involved. https://buff.ly/3WHMdjB
