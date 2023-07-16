With the movie not even out yet, has the Barbie pink marketing promotions and deals too much for you? I'm seeing friends complain already on social (and they're the target market...) Does make you wonder if this oversaturation is the future of movie marketing. I'm beginning to wonder if it's just a way for the studio and Mattel to cash in, whether or not the movie is a success. Recent movies that were thought of as hits have bombed, so it's always possible. https://buff.ly/43nODpr
via Buffer
Comments