While TikTok is the hot-right-now app (although is it losing some shine to Threads?) for that under-12 crowd it's all about that YouTube life. The key thing is keeping those audiences as they age but it doesn't seem like YouTube is really suffering that much as the kids get older. Remembering when Google bought YouTube and people shocked at the $1.65B price tag it now looks like a massive steal by Google especially since YT is 11 percent of overall revenue. https://buff.ly/3P56gXE
via Buffer
