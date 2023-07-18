While this sounds more like the scene from Sneakers -- my voice is my passport -- as it misses inflection and emphasis and sounds like it's voice clips of just words, it highlights another step of AI and political messaging and manipulation. My pollyannaish side hopes that both parties agree to no AI, but my realistic side says that that ship has already left the harbor. While toothless, I do hope that the industry organizations put out guidelines for some semblance of order. Critical thinking and critical reading are going to be even more important this election cycle. https://buff.ly/3XYmOTh
