While the headline is a bit of hyperbole - no one is being held hostage this ain't life and death it's just marketing and food - the point about TikTok being a huge focus group and fads coming fast and furious is true. I cannot think of any other social media platform that has affected change as fast as TikTok has for businesses getting them to change products or release new products. Yes there are examples from Twitter and companies/situations going viral but I don't think the companies actually changed much from the virality. So it's either the TikTok effect or companies realizing that these are opportunities and learning from past social channels that speed is important (but they're also ignoring the other lesson: you don't always have to jump). https://buff.ly/3PpKRs8
via Buffer
