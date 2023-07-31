We all expect the rise and fall of media type stories (Buzzfeed, Vice, Gawker Media), but one that seems primed to be told is the rise and fall of Cheddar News. It was one of those outlets that seemed to pop up on every startup's/CEO's must-have outlet (forget whether or not the audience made sense) and then sorta fizzled off as it was bought. And now, it seems like it's going to be sold again. The strategy made sense -- go to where the audience might be, and not cable -- but seemed to also meet those good cable fees. But if the audience wasn't there, did that really matter? https://buff.ly/3Yi7xNe
