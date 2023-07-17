Could have some interesting effects for the LA media world, especially as PMC already owns a huge chunk of entertainment sites and publications. With the selling of San Diego Union Tribune to a company known for cutting newspapers to the minimum (and already done to other outlets in LA), this might be a lifeline to get out of the media business for Soon-Shiong. And a deeper connection for Penske to LA. As a voracious reader, local media is important to me. As a PR person, local and B2B are two of my favorite outlets to target. But it's depressing to see how newspapers for the most part continue to disappear and then there's no one covering the issues that need to be exposed on the local level. No matter what happens, I hope that the LAT comes out okay (despite my issues with the tech section). https://buff.ly/43ujFfa
