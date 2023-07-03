A very much "only in LA" type story how realtors lawyers and homeowners are all working to skirt the homeless tax on $5M homes. It's an interesting read but I have thoughts. So many thoughts. A big part of it is how the realtor and attorney are now tied to this story and it'll likely come up on Google searches. And well in LA and the current environment and very divisive views it seems like a calculated move that might backfire and turn into a crisis situation. https://buff.ly/3NEBx0W
