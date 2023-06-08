Such the common story -- there's not a day that doesn't seem to go by that there's not an article in the WSJ, NYT or WaPo that is about the push to come back to the office (and at least one article was honest that it's to make landlords happy). But this is interesting, and something I think we'll see more about: how back to the office is in conflict with various values that corporations claim (I think claim is the key word). Amazon workers walked out noting that back to work means more commuting which means adding to climate change. We'll continue to see these stories, of course, and it'll be mini-crises for these corporations. And while the economy is in its flux state, and companies continue to have layoffs, there is still going to be the pushback on both sides which likely will have a larger outcome for worke relations for years to come. https://buff.ly/3Cj0LwQ
