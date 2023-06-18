Not sure which bucket to put this in: potential privacy issue potential bad idea for intrusiveness or just another mobile platform with ads. But for me it's interesting since I never seem to look at my phone and app after I get into the car and just listen to music or stare out the window (yes I'm a nervous driver). But for those purchasing ads this is another platform to look at for placement. It is interesting to think how the dual Facebook/Google monopoly of online ads is being cut into by Amazon Instacart Uber TikTok and lots of others. https://buff.ly/465mxBX
