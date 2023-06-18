It's a shame that dotLA never seemed to find its footing and that LA loses one of the few news sites that covered technology exclusively. I had heard whispers about six months ago that the site was on its last legs but it's still sad that the reporters are out of a job. But despite technology being my first love in PR (I've always done technology PR and help out friends to keep a foot in the industry) I just couldn't get into the site or newsletter. I'm not sure if it was because I always compared it to Geekwire -- there was a relationship between the two at the beginning -- and that Geekwire had two well-known technology reporters that started the site and brought their audiences (including me from SF) but there was no draw to dotLA. It didn't have any personality that would appeal to readers there was no one voice from an editor or star reporter. And well beyond LA tech it was hard to figure out what the focus was of the site -- what part of tech was it LA-based startups or just a mishmosh of "LA!" which meant a lot of things. There is a real void of tech coverage in Los Angeles -- the LABJ does a pretty good job with its usual single person LAT is great at covering SF but ignores LA so much that I canceled my subscription -- so I hope something pops up to fill the void. https://buff.ly/468ZqGw
via Buffer
Comments