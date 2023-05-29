Local news seems to be one of the harder media focuses: look at the death of Patch, how local papers keep getting smaller and smaller. Axios Local and newsletters were supposed to be a savior, but now even Axios Local is slowing expansion. The biggest part of local news now seems to be local TV affiliates who have hours to fill, but it seems to be a replay every 30 minutes (think old CNN Headline News) and not new stories every show. Local news is important for the stories that they tell, the information that needs to get out to the community (but if there's no readership, does the community just not care?). https://buff.ly/43c1LP7
via Buffer
Comments