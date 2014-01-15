The absolutely positively only PR lesson you need to learn from Bridgegate to be a better PR person

Pick up the fucking phone.
NB: I'm testing out Upworthy-style headlines for my posts. You like?
NB: There's likely going to be an uproar about ethics and such from organizations that purport to represent PR. Ignore them. Those groups don't do PR in a real world, but in their own little fantasy worlds. The sky is probably pink there and there's only black and white, no grays.
NB: If you don't know what Bridgegate is, and you're in PR, you're really depressing and should learn to read all news. Here's a link.
NB: FUD always works. Always.