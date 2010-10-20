Burning Out and Rebooting

Blogger burnout. It's a real thing. I've been doing this blog for the past 7 or 8 years and, well, there's always that period of burn out. It's also part of the reason I'm launching a new blog - well, moving this one - to jspepper.tv. Maybe it'll get the fire lit under me and I'll finish those 8 or so posts I've started, and maybe do more videos (hence, the .tv stuff - plus I'm jspepper on everything and I couldn't get .com).
So what got me thinking about this? Well, Clever Girls Collective. They're working with HP on ROI and the Reboot - and, well, their reboot is a contest on what gets people moving to reboot themselves and their teams, and how HP technology can help with that. You can see all the information here and get the rules here. And, yes, the full disclosure is that they pinged me with their normal emails, someone pinged me separately and they'll compensate me for the post. How's about that for a reboot?
But the reboot is serious. Think about it in a team setting: when the team is worked hard, and coming close to burning out, what do you do as a boss? We used to do team dinners, and got cool gifts, and the client would also send his/her appreciation and we knew we did good work. That helped - a bit, and sometimes a lot (hey, I have shoes from it).
For me, the reboot and preventing burning out comes from a life/work balance. It's my yoga, my working out at Equinox, the various classes. It's the ability to walk away from the computer, go to the gym, and then come back a bit refreshed. That works for the work stuff. For the blogging, it's going to events and meeting like-minded people that share the enthusiasm - or it's talking to friends in the space via email, and getting fired up to do something about it. And then taking that fire and running with it and writing. Yah, that's the part that trips me up - that and the ability to just short form it on Twitter.
So if you're interested in a get-away to Napa Valley for 6, tell HP your reboot story.